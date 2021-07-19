Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has praised Diallang Jaiyesimi after his impressive pre-season performances so far.

Charlton Athletic’s manager has taken to Twitter to provide an update to their fans this morning (see tweet below).

Adkins made a special mention to Jaiyesimi, who scored in the 2-1 win over Dartford on Saturday.

He said: “Great result at the weekend against Dartford. Thanks for hosting us Datrtford. A couple of great goals from Josh Davison and DJ, Jaiyesimi, remember that name. He’s got a couple of goals so far in pre-season.”

Johnnie Jackson took the game at the weekend with Adkins currently self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Next season could be a big one for Jaiyesimi and he will be looking forward to getting plenty of game time with Charlton.

He signed for the club in the January transfer window from Swindon Town after scoring four goals in 21 games for the Robins in the first-half of last season.

The winger then played 14 times for the Addicks and will be eager to build on that next term.

Jaiyesimi started his career in non-league at Dulwich Hamlet before earning a move to Norwich City as a youngster. He played three times for the Canaries first-team and was loaned out to Grimsby Town, Yeovil Town and Swindon Town.

Adkins has praised the attacker and has told supporters to remember the name.