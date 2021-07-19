Bournemouth are in ‘pole position’ to sign Scott Dann following his release by Crystal Palace, reports Football Insider.

Dann, 34, is a free agent following his release by Crystal Palace.

The Englishman had spent eight years at Selhurst Park and racked up well over 150 league appearances for the Eagles but could now be dropping down into the Championship to join up with Scott Parker’s Bournemouth.

Having left his post at Fulham to take over on the South Coast, Parker has so far managed to bring in Emiliano Marcondes on a free transfer and could add to that with the signing of Dann.

Formerly of the likes of Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers, Dann has gained some quality experience with Crystal Palace in the Premier League but has seen his involvements reduce over the past few seasons, managing just 15 Premier League outings last time round.

Thoughts?

This looks like it could be a really shrewd piece of business from Bournemouth.

Dann is a quality pro and an experienced one too, and that kind of knowledge could be vital for the Cherries as they look to challenge for a spot in the top-six and under new management too.

They had some problems at the back last season with names like Chris Mepham often coming under scrutiny. But Dann can bring with him a wealth of experience which could in turn bring more out of the younger players at the club.

A one-year deal with the option of a further year might be the best option here.