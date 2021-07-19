Blackpool are having to be patient in their pursuit to bring Ellis Simms back to the club from Everton.

Blackpool are keen to re-sign the attacker this summer as they prepare for life in the Championship, as per the Blackpool Gazette.

Simms, who is 20-years-old, spent the second-half of last season with Neil Critchley’s side and helped them gain promotion from League One.

However, their hopes of re-signing him hang in the balance right now with him currently recovering from surgery, as per The Athletic.

Simms was given the green light to join Blackpool on loan during the January transfer window and went on to score 10 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for the Seasiders.

The England youth international had spells in the academies at Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City before joining Everton at the age of 16.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Toffees but is highly-rated by the Premier League outfit.

Thoughts?

Simms was a real hit at Blackpool last term and will be itching to play at Championship level now.

He would be a top signing for the Tangerines and would bolster their attack ahead of what will be a tough season for them in the second tier.

However, Simms is on the road to recovery and whether or not he will return to Blackpool is yet to be known right now.