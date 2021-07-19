Yorkshire Live reporter Nathan Hemmingham claims that Celtic ‘remain interested’ in Sheffield United full-back George Baldock, but that they are ‘now looking at alternative options’.

Baldock, 28, has been closely linked with a move to Celtic this summer.

He’s one of a handful of Sheffield United names to have been linked with a move away following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League but Hemmingham reports some differences in the player’s valuation.

Celtic are thought to value Baldock ‘around the £5million mark’ which is ‘way short’ of Sheffield United’s current valuation of the right-back, and now the Scottish club have turned their attention elsewhere.

They’ve been linked with a couple of European right-backs but recently, reports claimed that Derby County’s Nathan Byrne has become a potential target of new Celtic boss’ Agne Postecoglou.

The 29-year-old joined the Rams from Wigan Athletic last season and would go on to feature 41 times in the Championship as Derby finished just a point and a place above relegation.

As for United, Baldock and the likes of Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale look to be facing uncertain futures at the club but as time ticks on, it seems as though Slavisa Jokanovic will have a full-strength squad to choose from when his side host Birmingham City on the opening day of the new season next month.

Thoughts?

Baldock is a quality player and an experienced name who greatly bolsters United’s defence. It’s unsurprising to see Celtic reigniting what is long-standing interest in the full-back but United seem to be playing hardball with player sales this summer.

If Celtic can match their valuation though – whatever that might be – then they could yet get their man.