Former Ipswich Town striker Jordan Roberts could be on the move again this summer.

He has fallen out-of-favour at Hearts and has admitted he is unsure of his future with the Scottish Premiership side.

Roberts, who is 27-years-old, was released by Ipswich this time last year and subsequently made the move up to Edinburgh.

He struggled to make an impact at Hearts and was shipped out on loan to Motherwell for the second-half of last season.

Roberts has made an honest admission about his situation, as per a report by the Edinburgh Evening News: “From a personal point of view, I obviously want to be playing football and hopefully I can get some games here.

“If not, you have to be realistic about things and see where your future lies. At the minute I’m a Hearts player and I’ll give my all while I’m here and go from there.”

Roberts signed for Ipswich in the summer of 2018 from Crawley Town.

However, he made only 17 appearances for the Tractor Boys and was loaned out to Lincoln City and Gillingham during his time at Portman Road.

The attacker has also played for the likes of Aldershot Town and Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the past.

Thoughts?

Roberts could potentially be attracting interest from the Football League, especially in League One and Two, with his future at Hearts currently hanging the balance.

His time at Ipswich didn’t work out but he will be eager to prove people wrong.