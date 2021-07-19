Sheffield Wednesday have opened talks to sign free agent defender Jack Hunt, reports Football Insider.

Hunt, 30, was released by Bristol City at the end of last season. The full-back is a former Owl having played for the club between 2015 and 2018, racking up 100 league appearances during hi time at Hillsborough.

Now though, having been released by Bristol City he’s recently been linked with both Cardiff City and Blackpool. But Football Insider now claim that Sheffield Wednesday have began discussions to bring the Englishman back to the club ahead of their League One campaign.

Hunt is a right-back by trade and has gained a lot of good Football League experience in his career. He’s so far represented the likes of Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Nottingham Forest, Rotherham United, Wednesday and most recently Bristol City.

Last season he featured 41 times in the Championship as the Robins finished in a hugely disappointing 19th-place and Hunt was soon after released.

After being linked with a Championship return with both Blackpool and Cardiff City though, Wednesday are now storming into the transfer chase as they bid to bring some experience into their side.

Thoughts?

This would be a really good signing for the Owls. They’ve often been linked with former players but not all of them have seemed worthwhile, though Hunt returning for a couple of years or so could really help steady the ship.

He’s a reliable name in defence and could help some of Sheffield Wednesday’s younger players press on with their development.