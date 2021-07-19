Former Sheffield Wednesday man Ash Baker has signed for The New Saints, as announced by their official club website.

The defender has become the Welsh sides’ fourth signing of the summer.

Baker, who is 24-years-old, was released by League Two side Newport County at the end of last season.

He has been linked with Cymru Premier side Penybont over recent times, as per a report by Y Clwb Pel Droed, but has now linked up with their rivals for next term.

TNS boss Anthony Limbrick has said: “We are really pleased with the addition of Ash to the squad here at TNS. He comes with a good pedigree, having played at a decent level in the Football League.

“His versatility will also be a positive, with him being able to play at full-back and in midfield.”

Baker started his career at Cardiff City and rose up through their academy before switching to Sheffield Wednesday in 2017.

He made his first-team debut for the Owls in a Championship fixture against Norwich City on the final day of the 2017/18 season and went on to play a further 12 games for the Yorkshire club.

Wednesday then allowed him to leave on a permanent basis in January last year when Newport came calling.

Baker’s switch to Michael Flynn’s side was an opportunity to get some regular opportunities but he didn’t nail down a regular spot.

This is an impressive signing for TNS and they will be pleased to have lured someone with some decent pedigree to the club.