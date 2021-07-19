Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed the club are monitoring the South American market and are looking into three more players following the imminent arrival of Martin Payero.

Middlesbrough have already signed four new players this summer with Joe Lumley, Lee Peltier, Sammy Ameobi, and Uche Ikpeazu arriving on permanent deals. But they are looking to bolster their squad further and have looked to South America for potential new recruits.

One such player is Martin Payero. The Argentinian looks set to join the Teessiders and has completed a medical ahead of the move. Some financial details are to be thrashed out in the coming weeks with a everything set to be finalised after his involvement in this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

But Warnock confirmed that Middlesbrough are looking at another three.

They have been linked to Flamengo striker Rodrigo Muniz in recent weeks, although a deal is said to be unlikely given the calibre of the clubs they are in competition with. The likes of Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are interested in the young Brazilian and are keen to sign him permanently, whilst Boro can only offer an initial loan with a view to buy.

He could well be one of the three players Warnock is referring to, but he left the trio unnamed for now.

“Steve (Gibson), for all we haven’t got a lot of money, he always wants to gamble with the Argentinians and the Brazilians,” said the Boro boss.

“I don’t want more than two. We are looking at another couple of Brazilians and Argentinians, but whether we get them or not.

“They are difficult to get over the line but Neil Bausor is dealing with all that. It’s only the financial details with abroad.”

Middlesbrough are currently in Cornwall on pre-season duty but the hierarchy will be plugging away behind the scenes to get deals over the line before transfer deadline day.

They get their Championship campaign underway away at Fulham on Sunday 8th August in front of the Sky Sports cameras and Warnock will be hoping to get his squad confirmed before their season kicks off.