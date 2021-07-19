Nottingham Forest have today announced the appointment of Dane Murphy as the club’s Chief Executive Officer.

Murphy joins Nottingham Forest from Barnsley. He held a similar position at Oakwell and was there from July 2019, earning high praise for his work in both recruitment on the player front and in the dugout.

His move to the City Ground had been reported earlier in the summer but has only today been confirmed, after Barnsley moved to appoint a new chief in Khaled El-Ahmad.

Current Forest chief Ioannis Vrentzos will remain as a director at the club.

It’s an exciting move for Forest and one that could signal some much needed changes at the club, after some years of stalling under owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans have taken well to the news – see what they had to say on Twitter below:

Welcome to #nffc Dane! We look forward to meeting you and best of luck in your new role. https://t.co/VTYNnbJ8Ds — NFFCSupporters'Trust (@NFFCTrust) July 19, 2021

Love to see it — JAY (@J101nffc) July 19, 2021

Could be our most important signing, welcome Dane — Adam Fancy (@fance10) July 19, 2021

The headline should be…

‘NO MORE VRENTZOS’ 🎉 — FFSForest (@Forest_No_22) July 19, 2021

Good stuff. Now let's get some decent players in. — Andy Smeg Smith (@SmegTheRed) July 19, 2021

Great news, his reputation for only signing hungry young players excites, COYR 🔴⚪🔴⚪🔴 — James Rooke (@Jrooke9579) July 19, 2021