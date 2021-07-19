Nottingham Forest have today announced the appointment of Dane Murphy as the club’s Chief Executive Officer.

Murphy joins Nottingham Forest from Barnsley. He held a similar position at Oakwell and was there from July 2019, earning high praise for his work in both recruitment on the player front and in the dugout.

His move to the City Ground had been reported earlier in the summer but has only today been confirmed, after Barnsley moved to appoint a new chief in Khaled El-Ahmad.

Current Forest chief Ioannis Vrentzos will remain as a director at the club.

It’s an exciting move for Forest and one that could signal some much needed changes at the club, after some years of stalling under owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans have taken well to the news – see what they had to say on Twitter below: