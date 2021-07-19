Nottingham Forest target Philip Zinckernagel is expected to leave Watford, according to journalist Darren Witcoop on Twitter (see tweet below).

Watford now looking to trim their squad with Andre Gray expected to leave on loan amid Championship interest. Foreign contingent of Philip Zinckernagel, Domingos Quina, Stipe Perica and Alberto Penaranda also heading out #watfordfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 19, 2021

Watford are looking to trim down their squad size and are keen to offload a number of players.

Zinckernagel, who is 26-years-old, is a target for Nottingham Forest in this transfer window, according to a report by Football Insider.

He appears likely to be leaving Vicarage Road despite only joining the Hornets in January.

Read: Nottingham Forest striker target wanted by Barnsley

Zinckernagel penned a five-and-a-half year contract with the Hertfordshire club and made 21 appearances for them in all competitions last season, chipping in with a single goal.

However, his game time could significantly dry up in the Premier League next term and Watford may try and get him off their books.

The ex-Denmark youth international played for the likes of HB Køge, Helsingør and SønderjyskE before making his name at Bodø/Glimt.

He spent three years with the Eliteserien side and scored an impressive 35 goals in 89 games to catch the attention of Watford.

They lured him to England this winter but he hasn’t been able to replicate the form he had in Norway.

Read: Nottingham Forest-linked midfielder pens new EFL deal

Thoughts?

Zinckernagel would be a solid addition for Nottingham Forest if they were able to sign him from Watford.

It is a slight surprise to see the Hornets looking to get rid of him, especially after they handed him a bumper contract.