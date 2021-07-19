Derby County, according to Derbyshire Live, are fully aware of the difficulties they face in trying to bring Manchester United starlet Teden Mengi back to the club.

Derby County emerged from a tough test against Manchester United in a friendly yesterday. They impressed in a 2-1 loss. It gave them a chance to reacquaint themselves with Mengi who featured for the Red Devils.

Their fans will have been encouraged by the Rams performance against Ole Solskjaer’s side. It wasn’t a full-strength United side by any means. However, it was a good enough side to prove a test for Wayne Rooney’s charges.

The Rams are handicapped at the moment as they are under a transfer embargo. Derby are under this embargo as they fell foul of five EFL regulations and rulings.

Derby have an agreement in principle to bring Mengi back to Pride Park but that is not something that will happen anytime soon.

Commenting specifically on this, Rooney is quoted by Derbyshire Live’s Steve Nicholson: “At the minute from Teden’s point of view there is nothing I can do, I still can’t bring loan players in.”

The regulations affecting Derby County’s ongoing pursuit of Manchester United starlet Mengi are as follows.

The Rams are unable to sign loan players for longer than half a season. They cannot pay a loan fee nor any additional wage contributions on top of a salary from a parent club.

This leaves Derby County and Wayne Rooney in something of a rut. It is something that Rooney is pretty clear about. Per Derbyshire Live, he openly says: “I think he knows, and Manchester United know, he is a player I like. My hands are tied behind my back at the minute.”

Thoughts?

This embargo that Derby are under will really hurt them as next season creeps ever closer. There are less than three weeks before the 2021/22 campaign kicks off.

Rooney has already admitted elsewhere that he is struggling to get a squad together under the terms that the embargo places on him. That can be seen by how the Rams Teden Mengi pursuit is panning out.

The Rams were poor on the pitch last season and that was with a settled side. With circumstances as they are now, with all the off-pitch shenanigans then the next three weeks are going to be key.

Getting it right is going to be a massive priority at Pride Park. Getting it wrong doesn’t bear thinking about.