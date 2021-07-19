Sheffield United are stepping up their pursuit of Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane, according to journalist Darren Witcoop on Twitter (see tweet below).

Sheffield United now stepping up their interest in Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane with Fulham insisting Jokanovic’s top target Tom Cairney not for sale #sheffieldunitedfc #fulhamfc #astonvilla — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 19, 2021

Sheffield United are keen to lure the Republic of Ireland international to Bramall Lane in this transfer window.

Hourihane, who is 30-years-old, is also on the radar of West Bromwich Albion, as per a report by The Athletic.

The midfielder only has a year left on his contract at Aston Villa and may well be allowed to leave the club 12 months early.

Hourihane spent the second-half of last season on loan in the second tier at Swansea City and helped Steve Cooper’s side get into the Play-Offs.

He had spells at Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle before signing for Barnsley in 2014.

The experienced midfielder was a real hit with the Tykes and earned a move to Aston Villa after scoring 32 goals in 126 games.

Hourihane helped Villa win promotion to the Premier League in 2019 but has since slipped down the pecking order under Dean Smith.

Thoughts?

He would be a great signing for the Blades this summer and has bags of quality at Championship level.

Slavisa Jokanovic is gearing up for his first season in charge of the Yorkshire club and bringing someone in who knows what it takes to get promoted will be a massive boost.

Hourihane will no doubt have options from elsewhere so Sheffield United will have to act fast to get this one over the line.