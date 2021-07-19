Doncaster Rovers are unlikely to offer Dan Gardner a contract at this stage, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers have been casting an eye over the experienced midfielder on trial.

However, he didn’t play against Bradford City in their last pre-season friendly with there being ‘little prospect’ of a contract being in the pipeline.

Gardner, who is 31-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Wigan Athletic at the end of last season and will be weighing up his options.

Read: Player released by Peterborough United on trial at Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster boss Richie Wellens has said: “He was here doing some fitness work. It’s quite a predicament to be in when you’re on trial and you want a contract. If the contract isn’t there at the moment, do you play and risk getting injured?

“I get it but at the moment our budget does not stretch to bringing that calibre of player in.”

Gardner signed for Wigan in October last year and played a key role in their survival in League One, making 40 appearances in all competitions.

He has had spells in the past at Celtic, Crewe Alexandra, Chesterfield, Oldham Athletic and Salford City.

Read: Wigan Athletic keen on Premier League defender

Thoughts?

Gardner was unfortunate to be released by Wigan as he was an important player for the Latics last season.

He would be a solid signing for a club in League One/Two this summer on a free and will be using this time at Doncaster to keep sharp for the new campaign.