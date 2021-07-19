Coventry City target Leo Ostigard will be involved with Brighton and Hove Albion’s first-team for pre-season, as per a report by The Athletic.

Brighton are yet to decide on what to do with him next season.

The Athletic say he will be part of their squad for “at least some, if not all, of pre-season.”

Ostigard, who is 21-years-old, impressed on loan at Coventry City in the last campaign.

He was loaned out to the Sky Blues to get more experience under his belt and played a key role in their survival in the Championship.

Mark Robins’ side would no doubt be alerted if Brighton made him available again but for now it appears he will be sticking around with the Premier League side.

Ostigard tarted his career in his native Norway with Molde and had a loan spell away at Viking before Brighton lured him to England in 2018.

Ostigard signed a three-year deal with the Premier League side but is yet to make a senior appearance for them.

The Norway Under-21 international spent the season before last on loan at St. Pauli in the German second tier.

Brighton may well be seeing how he gets on in and around their senior side over pre-season before making an informed decision on his immediate future in a couple of weeks.

Coventry will be keeping tabs on this situation.