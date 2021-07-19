Former Charlton Athletic man Ricky Holmes will sort out his future this week.

Southend United remain in talks with the experienced winger over a new deal, as per a report by the Echo.

Holmes, who is 34-years-old, joined the Shrimpers in February on a short-term contract and made 14 appearances for them last season.

Southend are keen on keeping hold of them as they prepare for life in the National League.

Their boss Phil Brown has said: “It’s still in the throws of the chairman giving it the nod. Ricky has impressed me with his attitude and mentality but that’s always been the case with him.

“I’m hoping we will be able to sit down and get a deal drafted up tomorrow.”

Holmes is an experienced player and was a hit during his time at Charlton.

He signed for them in 2016 and he impressed with the Addicks, scoring 19 goals in 64 games over a season-and-a-half in League One to earn himself a Championship move.

Holmes spent time on the books at Southend as a youngster and could now earn himself another deal there for next season.

He has also previously played for the likes of Barnet, Portsmouth, Sheffield United, Oxford United, Gillingham and Northampton Town.

Thoughts?

Southend signing Holmes again would be a great bit of business by Phil Brown. He would be a top player at National League level.

However, could his head be turned if a League Two club comes in?

