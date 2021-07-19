Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers target Ethan Ross is on trial at Southampton.

The out-of-contract Aberdeen midfielder has been training with the Premier League side over recent weeks, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Ross, who is 19-years-old, saw his contract at Pittodrie expire at the end of last month and is hoping to earn a contract with the Saints.

He has been linked with Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers in this transfer window, according to a report by Football Insider.

Aberdeen have offered Ross a new deal but he appears to be keen on a move down the border.

He has been on the books of the Dons since the age of 10 and has risen up through their academy.

The youngster has made 14 appearances for their first-team so far in his career and has also had loan spells away at Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers to get some experience under his belt.

Southampton are now casting an eye over him with a view to adding him into their development squad.

Thoughts?

Ross is obviously a highly-rated young player and Aberdeen will be disappointed to be losing him for virtually nothing this summer.

Both Sunderland and Blackburn are expecting more signings before the start of the new season but may have to look elsewhere if Southampton decide to sign Ross.

If not, the door would swing open for other clubs to swoop in.