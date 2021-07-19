Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton ‘will be leaving’ the club this summer, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

Brighton are looking to offload him in this transfer window when Roberto Sanchez returns from international duty.

Walton, who is 25-years-old, has been linked with Coventry City, according to The Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59) and Luton Town, as per a previous report by The Athletic.

He could become available soon and will no doubt alert clubs in the Football League.

The ex-England Under-21 international started his career at Plymouth Argyle and rose up through their academy before Brighton snapped him up seven years ago.

Walton has since played six times for South East club and has spent the majority of his time on the books there out on loan in the Football League.

He has had stints at Plymouth, Bury, Luton, Southend United, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers and will now be moving away on a permanent basis.

Thoughts

Walton has proven himself in the Championship in the past and would be a shrewd addition for a club at that level.

Coventry and Luton have been mentioned over recent times and it will be interesting to see if either of them make a move for him soon.

Brighton are waiting for Sanchez to return to pre-season before letting Walton head out the exit door.