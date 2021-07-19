Chelsea could make a shock swoop for free agent goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli – Birmingham City have been linked with a move for the Englishman.

Bettinelli, 29, spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough. The Englishman featured 41 times in the Championship but would be released by Fulham at the end of last month.

Last weekend, The Sun on Sunday (18.07.21, pg. 61) claimed Birmingham City had sent an ‘SOS’ to Bettinelli as they see Neil Etheridge sidelined following his battle with Covid-19.

Now though, The Athletic report that Bettinelli is ‘under consideration’ at Stamford Bridge as they look for a third-choice stopper. Simon Johnson writes:

“One minor position they need to fill is third-choice goalkeeper following the departure of Willy Caballero. Two men under consideration are Wayne Hennessey, 34, and 29-year-old Marcus Bettinelli, who are free agents after their contracts at Crystal Palace and Fulham respectively expired.”

Bettinelli had been with Fulham for eight years before his release earlier this summer. He often played back-up at Craven Cottage but left with more than 100 league appearances for the club, on the back of an active loan spell with Boro too.

Thoughts?

For Bettinelli, joining Chelsea as their third-choice goalkeeper could be a dream move – likely sitting out the next few years on a decent wage, waiting for the moment when he’d be called upon.

But he could instead want to make his mark in the game and join a team where he’ll have much more chance of playing. Birmingham City would be a good move for him but he’ll be playing back-up to Etheridge there as well – a difficult summer for Bettinelli to weigh up his options, though a move to Chelsea might be too exciting to turn down.