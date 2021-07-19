Sunderland beat Hearts 2-0 in a pre-season friendly over the weekend, as Lee Johnson got another look as his side ahead of their 2021/22 League One season.

Aiden McGeady hit a double as Sunderland continued on their pre-season preparations. It was a solid performance from the Black Cats and a first appearance for Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle.

The 17-year-old was linked with a move to the club last week and everything went through with relative speed, with Doyle, with Roker Report giving him a 9/10 rated performance on his friendly debut for the club. They wrote of his performance:

“Excellent debut. Composed on the ball and excellent defensively. You would not have thought he was 17 judging from this performance.”

Starting at centre-back, Doyle played with composure way beyond his age and it looks to be another shrewd loan signing from the club, having seen Dion Sanderson prevail last time round.

