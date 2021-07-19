Sunderland beat Hearts 2-0 in a pre-season friendly over the weekend, as Lee Johnson got another look as his side ahead of their 2021/22 League One season.

Aiden McGeady hit a double as Sunderland continued on their pre-season preparations. It was a solid performance from the Black Cats and a first appearance for Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle.

The 17-year-old was linked with a move to the club last week and everything went through with relative speed, with Doyle, with Roker Report giving him a 9/10 rated performance on his friendly debut for the club. They wrote of his performance:

“Excellent debut. Composed on the ball and excellent defensively. You would not have thought he was 17 judging from this performance.”

Starting at centre-back, Doyle played with composure way beyond his age and it looks to be another shrewd loan signing from the club, having seen Dion Sanderson prevail last time round.

Plenty of fans picked up on Doyle’s performance too – see how these Sunderland supporters rated his performance v Hearts over the weekend:

Callum Doyle has been the best player on the park for Sunderland. Are we sure he's only 17?#HMFC #SAFC — Graham Falk (@GFalkMedia) July 17, 2021

Callum Doyle is probably better than Bobby Moore. By probably I mean definitely. #SAFC — David Gill (@_DavidGill) July 17, 2021

Callum Doyle looks like a right player so far. Easily outshining Flanagan.#SAFC #Hawaythelads — Matt Donne (@MatthewDonne) July 17, 2021

Very impressed with Callum Doyle on his debut. Reads the game well and is calm on the ball, bailed Flanagan out a few times which he’ll have to do a few more times over the season. Looks to be a great addition @RokerReport #SAFC — Bradley Fearnley (@braddfearnleyy) July 17, 2021

As harsh as it is, the Maguire-Stones centreback partnership for England is gonna have to be broken up for the World Cup to make room for Callum Doyle #SAFC #MCFC — Gabe Noble🔴⚪️ (@gabenoble12) July 17, 2021

Very hard to judge in pre-season but that's a good result for Sunderland this afternoon, clean-sheet also big for confidence and Callum Doyle by all accounts seemed to look excellent. All about the winning mentality ahead of the new season, a good early stepping stone #SAFC — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) July 17, 2021

Callum Doyle. Exceptionally assured and commanding today on his debut for #safc. Looked like he’d been playing 17 years never mind being 17 years old. Early days obviously, but very promising. — Wise Men Say Podcast (@WiseMenSayPod) July 17, 2021