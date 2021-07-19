Manchester United have strength in depth that runs through the whole of the club. From the first team to the youth age groups – there is depth.

Manchester United are in that unenviable position where they can address ‘weaknesses’ in the first team by going big in the transfer windows.

This has a trickle-down effect and stars in the first team means fewer chances to break through for the Red Devils regarded youngsters.

That has led to many youngsters heading out on loan. One of these was James Garner who enjoyed a profitable loan at Nottingham Forest last season.

Now, journalist Jonathan Shrager has an update on Twitter about the young midfielder:

Lots of clubs are interested in taking Garner on loan from #MUFC

Swansea are very keen, and Nottingham Forest would also like to take him back for the season. United will wait until everyone is back training before making a decision, but the club want to give James a new contract — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) July 18, 2021

20-year-old defensive midfielder Garner showed just why he can be considered hot property during his time with Nottingham Forest last time out.

Coming off of an uninspiring, 20-game half-season loan with Watford, Garner spent the second half of the season on loan at the City Ground with Nottingham Forest.

The Manchester United youngster turned in a series of solid performances in an often-struggling Forest side. His performances caught the eyes of many – as did the four goals that he scored as well.

Shrager says that both Nottingham Forest and Swansea are keen to bring him back to the Sky Bet Championship. However, they will both need to stay their hand for a while.

This is because he says that Garner’s parent club Manchester United are wanting to get players back in training before making any loan decisions.

Thoughts?

Good players are good players and James Garner fits into that category. It is no wonder that teams in the Championship such as Nottingham Forest and Swansea are wanting to bring him in.

Garner is a 20-year-old who has caught the eye at Old Trafford. Seven first-team appearances, 26 Under-23 appearances (nine goals/three assists) and 29 Under-18 appearances (five goals/four assists).

If Manchester United are looking for more exposure for Garner, then there will be takers above and beyond Nottingham Forest and Swansea. As Shrager says in his tweet, “Lots of clubs are interested.”

Forest might be able to offer him continuity and familiarity – they’ve had him there before. Swansea City, under Steve Cooper, might be able to offer him a more polished footballing style – the Swans hit the play-offs in both of the last two seasons.

It will be interesting to see which side wins out in the battle for the obviously talented Manchester United youngster.