Livingston are set to sign Andrew Shinnie following his departure from Charlton Athletic, according to the Daily Record.

Livingston are poised to lure the midfielder back up to Scotland.

Shinnie, who is 32-years-old, was released by Charlton at the end of last season.

He has since been weighing up his options and is on his way back to the Scottish Premiership.

Shinnie made 31 appearances this past season for Charlton and chipped in with three goals and six assists.

He started his career at Rangers and went on to play twice for their first-team before spells at Dundee and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Scotsman moved down to England in 2013 for Birmingham City and spent four years on the books at St. Andrew’s.

He made 73 appearances for the Blues and chipped in with six goals, before having loan spells at Rotherham United and Hibernian.

Luton Town came calling for him in 2017 and he became an important player for the Hatters, helping them rise from League Two to the Championship during his time at Kenilworth Road.

Charlton then landed him last summer but he was not part of Nigel Adkins’ long-term plans.

Thoughts?

It was a slight surprise to see Shinnie leave the Valley at the end of last season but he will be a solid signing for Livingston.

He has proven himself in the Scottish top flight in the past and will be excited to return to familiar surroundings.