Derby County not only endured a torrid time on the pitch last season; they also had a worrying time off of it.

Derby County fans saw two proposed takeovers fade to nothing. All this was set against a backdrop of battles with the EFL.

Those battles have been sorted out – the Rams having been punished with a suspended points deduction. Now it is just a case of getting the takeover of the club finally sorted. It is something that Rams boss Wayne Rooney commented on per the Mirror’s Ricky Charlesworth.

Talking after Derby’s 2-1 friendly loss to Manchester United, Rooney was at pains to express the importance of getting the takeover done. The Rams boss said that it was affecting team planning.

Commenting on it, Rooney said of the takeover’s progress: “It’s not ideal and is something which I’m constantly aware of and am constantly trying to get answers.”

Admitting that he wasn’t aware of the particulars, Rooney then moved on to how it affects team matters. On this he said:

“If you look at my squad of players then if nothing changes I haven’t got a centre-back. In order for us to compete this season, something has to give.”

Speaking bluntly on the behind-closed-doors issue, Rooney says that it really has to happen for Derby to avoid dire straits. Rooney added on the possible effects of it not happening: “I’m probably down to seven or eight players.”

Thoughts?

It’s easy to be critical from an armchair but it does look like a mess at Pride Park at the moment. Nothing seems to be going right for Derby County.

The third takeover bid is underway and it is being led by ex-Manchester City chief Garry Cook. This was something that Nixon broke nearly two months ago in a Sun article.

There has been little progress since then and Derby County remains in a takeover stalemate. Mel Morris wants to rid himself of the club and Cook and Co are still looking to take it over.

All the while, the new season is less than three weeks away. Derby struggled last season with a full-strength playing squad. Should they have to start with the barest of bare-bones set-ups then it doesn’t really bear thinking about.