Portsmouth star Ronan Curtis has his heart set on a move to the Championship this summer. Here, we take a look at what a potential move could hold.

Ronan Curtis has expressed his desire to move to the Championship ahead of next season.

Second-tier pair Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City are said to be leading the chance for Republic of Ireland international who is eyeing a Portsmouth exit after three years at Fratton Park.

What is Curtis’ price tag?

Pompey’s current asking price for the Irishman remains unknown. However, back in January 2020, a reported price tag of £3m was slapped on the winger.

What is the player’s salary?

As it stands, Curtis nets £3,700-a-week on his deal at Fratton Park, as per SalarySport.

His wage makes him one of Portsmouth’s top earners, with only Michael Jacobs, John Marquis and Ellis Harrison earning more.

What could he bring?

The main thing Curtis would bring to any buying club is goals. The London-born ace has frequently been one of Portsmouth’s top scorers since joining from Derry City in 2018.

Across all competitions, he has netted 40 goals in 142 games, chipping in with an impressive 31 assists.

Quick off the mark, Curtis is a skillful dribbler and has no fear in taking on his man. As a right-footer playing on the left-hand side, he enjoys cutting inside to either pick out a man or take a shot.