Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has admitted Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has impressed him during his trial with the club.

Reports emerged earlier this week revealing the 23-year-old had linked up with the Blues.

Birmingham City are considering a potential loan swoop for Wolves youngster Sarkic as Lee Bowyer looks to bolster his goalkeeping ranks ahead of the new season.

Now, Bowyer has not only confirmed that the Montenegro international is indeed on trial with the club, but he added that he has impressed him during his time with the club.

Following Birmingham City’s pre-season victory over Cheltenham Town, Bowyer moved to heap praise on Sarkic.

Speaking to Birmingham Live after the 3-0 win, the Blues boss stated he has done no harm to his bid to impress and earn a loan move to the Championship side.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He has been with us this week and he has done very well.

“Today a couple of good saves especially early on. So he has done himself no harm, he has done well really, he has impressed me for sure.”

With Sarkic making a good impression at St. Andrew’s, it will be interesting to see if he earns a move to the club ahead of the new season.

Thoughts?

With Bowyer looking to bolster his goalkeeping ranks, Sarkic could be a smart acquisition this summer. However, they could face competition from Coventry City, who were said keen earlier in the window.

The former Aston Villa prodigy has a good amount of senior experience, impressing in loan stints away from Molineux. He recently kept 11 clean sheets in 29 outings for Shrewsbury Town.

As it stands, Birmingham City have Neil Etheridge and Connal Trueman available in between the sticks. Adding Sarkic to provide further cover and competition will likely confirm the club’s goalkeepers for the season.