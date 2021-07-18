Sheffield United and West Brom are said to be eyeing a deal for Aston Villa ace Conor Hourihane ahead of next season. Here, we take a closer look at a potential move.

Hourihane has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park and with only a year remaining on his contract, a summer exit is looking likely.

The Irishman impressed in a temporary stint with Swansea City last season, netting five goals and providing two assists in 25 outings.

What is Hourihane’s price tag?

Reports have eluded to mentioning the 30-year-old midfielder’s price tag amid interest from Sheffield United and West Brom.

However, Transfermarkt value the Irishman at £3.15m as he enters the final year of his contract.

What is the player’s salary?

As per SalarySport, Hourihane currently earns £42,000-a-week on his deal with Aston Villa. His deal sees him earn a little less than star striker Ollie Watkins but more than defensive mainstays Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa.

What could he bring?

With bags of Championship experience under his belt, Hourihane would be a smart signing for either Sheffield United or West Brom this summer.

The Irish midfielder is a danger from set-piece situations and has an eye for a shot from distance. He adds goalscoring threat from midfield when freed to push further forward or operate as an attacking midfielder.

Hourihane isn’t afraid to get involved defensively either, sometimes operating as a defensive midfielder. He also possesses a fine engine, allowing him to function well as a box-to-box midfielder.