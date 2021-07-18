Leeds United winger Jordan Stevens has linked up with Harrogate Town on trial.

Harrogate Town took on Newcastle United’s U23s this afternoon, with Simon Weaver’s side running out 2-1 winners against the young Magpies.

During the tie, images emerged on Twitter showing Leeds United youngster Jordan Stevens playing for the Sulphurites, as shared by Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth.

Stevens provided an assist for the League Two side, seemingly making a good impression in his outing for Weaver’s side.

Stevens spent last season on loan in League Two, and it seems the 21-year-old could be returning to the fourth-tier ahead of the new season.

In his time with Bradford City, the Gloucester-born prodigy featured 16 times for the Bantams. He has also picked up senior experience on loan with Swindon Town, where he netted one goal and provided one assist in 15 games.

Stevens has made six senior appearances for Leeds United, but much of his game time has come out on loan and in the club’s youth ranks.

Thoughts?

Another loan move will be good for Stevens if Harrogate Town decide to bring him in after his trial.

A temporary switch allows the young midfielder to pick up more senior experience at a good level away from Marcelo Bielsa’s side. The EnviroVent Stadium will be a good place for him to continue his development as Weaver and co look to build on last season’s 17th place finish.