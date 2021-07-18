Norwich City are said to be eyeing up a move for Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing.

Earlier this summer, the Canaries were said keen on a move for the Danish midfielder.

However, rumours have failed to develop into anything more serious since then, with Billing remaining with Bournemouth and any potential deal remaining stagnant.

Now, fresh reports have emerged regarding the state of play as Norwich City look to bring the former Huddersfield Town man to Carrow Road.

According to The Athletic, Norwich are still looking to snap up Billing, making his their primary midfield target ahead of the new season.

The clubs’ valuations of the 25-year-old could be a potential obstacle to a deal, however. Bournemouth have slapped a £15m price tag on Billing’s head, but the Canaries value him at £5m less at £10m.

Daniel Farke has made the Copenhagen-born ace as one of his primary targets ahead of the new season, so we may yet see the saga rumble on well into the transfer window.

Thoughts?

Billing played an influential role for Bournemouth during the second half of last season, starring under Jonathan Woodgate’s management.

With the Cherries slapping a hefty £15m price tag on his head, it seems the club’s stance is that they would be willing to do a deal, but only at their price.

Norwich are serious in their pursuit of the midfielder, with Farke making him a priority target as he prepares his side for a return to the Premier League. With plenty of time remaining in the window, we could see this saga continue for a while yet.