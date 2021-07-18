Conor Hourihane is attracting interest from Sheffield United and West Brom, according to The Athletic (via Birmingham Live).

The Irish midfielder has fallen out of favour at Villa Park, departing on loan in January to link up with Swansea City.

Following his return to Aston Villa, speculation has circulated regarding what this summer could hold for Hourihane.

Now, it has emerged from The Athletic that the 30-year-old is attracting interest from the Championship. Sheffield United and West Brom are said to be eyeing a swoop for the player ahead of the new season.

It is added that despite only a select few clubs would be able to afford a deal for Hourihane, a clutch of Championship sides are showing an interest in a potential deal.

The Aston Villa man has a year remaining on his deal with the Villains and all seems to be pointing towards a summer exit for the former Barnsley star.

With plenty of the window left and a host of sides said keen, it will be interesting to see how Hourihane’s situation pans out.

Thoughts?

As a vastly experienced player, Hourihane would be a wise acquisition for any team hunting promotion next season.

Sheffield United and West Brom will both be determined to bounce straight back into the Premier League, and adding the Villa man could go on to be a key player for the duo.

However, the central midfielder will likely have plenty of options available, so it awaits to be seen how it pans out.