Portsmouth star Ronan Curtis confirms Championship transfer hope – Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City keen
Portsmouth star Ronan Curtis has revealed his desire to complete a move to the Championship ahead of the new season.
Ronan Curtis has been heavily linked with a move away from Fratton Park since breaking onto the EFL scene with Portsmouth.
The Irishman has been a star performer for Pompey since arriving from Derry City in 2018. Across all competitions, the left-winger has managed 40 goals and provided 31 assists in 142 outings for the League One side.
Now, with the new season on the horizon, Curtis has revealed his desire to test himself in the Championship.
Speaking to The News, the 25-year-old stated that manager Danny Cowley is aware of his desire to play second-tier football next season. He went on to add that this is the right moment to make the step up.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“I want to test myself in the Championship, Danny knows that, everyone knows that.
“It’s the right moment and the right time, we’ve been speaking and the transfer window is still alive until the end of August.”
The News also states that Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City are leading the chase for Curtis’ signature, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out in the coming weeks.
Thoughts?
After consistent links with a move away from Fratton Park over the past few seasons, the time is right for Curtis to depart.
With a fresh chapter underway under Cowley and the winger determined to test himself in the Championship, we could see a deal done this summer.
Blackburn and Cardiff are said to be leading the chase, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if more sides entered the battle.