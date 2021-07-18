Portsmouth star Ronan Curtis has revealed his desire to complete a move to the Championship ahead of the new season. Ronan Curtis has been heavily linked with a move away from Fratton Park since breaking onto the EFL scene with Portsmouth. The Irishman has been a star performer for Pompey since arriving from Derry City in 2018. Across all competitions, the left-winger has managed 40 goals and provided 31 assists in 142 outings for the League One side. Now, with the new season on the horizon, Curtis has revealed his desire to test himself in the Championship.

Speaking to The News, the 25-year-old stated that manager Danny Cowley is aware of his desire to play second-tier football next season. He went on to add that this is the right moment to make the step up.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I want to test myself in the Championship, Danny knows that, everyone knows that.