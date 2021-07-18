Hartlepool United have got free agent striker Mark Cullen in on trial, the Hartlepool Mail has reported.

Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor is looking to bolster his ranks this summer following their promotion to League Two.

The club have recruited three new players so far as they prepare for a long-awaited return to the Football League. Neill Byrne, Martin Smith and Reagan Ogle have linked up with Challinor’s side, while a host of players have since departed on free transfers.

Free transfers are likely to be utilised widely by Hartlepool, as have other EFL clubs. Ahead of potential deals, the Pool have been casting their eyes over possible signings, with a number of trialists featuring in their 9-1 win over Runcorn Linnets.

Now, it has been revealed that one of them is striker Mark Cullen.

The 29-year-old is available for nothing after departing League Two side Port Vale earlier this summer. Challinor has stated that he is hopeful of bringing Cullen in ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, so it will be interesting to see if they can secure a deal this summer.

Thoughts?

As a veteran of the Football League, Cullen would be an impressive acquisition for Hartlepool United if they are able to complete a deal.

He made over 100 appearances during his time with Blackpool, managing 26 goals and nine assists in his four-year affiliation with the club.