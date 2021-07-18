Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw has linked up with League Two rivals Bristol Rovers on trial, it has been revealed.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton is looking to freshen up his ranks in his first transfer window in charge at the Memorial Stadium.

One area The Gas are looking to strengthen is in between the sticks. Anssi Jaakkola and Jed Ward are the only two senior options available to Barton in goal, and the club have been unable to bring in another shot-stopper as of yet.

However, they could be nearing an addition to their ranks, with James Belshaw joining on trial.

As revealed in a report from Bristol Live, Bristol Rovers are casting an eye over Belshaw ahead of a potential move.

Barton stated that the 30-year-old impressed him in a pre-season friendly vs Plymouth Argyle, playing out a 1-1 draw. Now, Rovers will make their decision regarding a potential move for the Harrogate man.

A move away from the EnviroVent Stadium is possible for the former Chicago Fire ‘keeper after Mark Oxley signed from Southend United.

Thoughts?

Bringing in another goalkeeper this summer will be important for Bristol Rovers, and Belshaw could be a shrewd acquisition.

He has experienced promotion-winning campaigns during his time with the Sulphurites and has bags of experience under his belt. The Nottingham-born ‘keeper could be a good option for the Gas this summer as they look to provide cover and competition for Jaakkola.