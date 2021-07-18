Middlesbrough looked good enough to challenge for the play-offs at times last season under Neil Warnock. At times, they didn’t.

Middlesbrough fell victim of this inconsistency and ended their 2020/21 Championship campaign in 10th. They were 13 points shy of the play-offs.

Wily campaigner Warnock has already started recruiting and has brought in Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe), Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest), Joe Lumley (QPR) and Lee Peltier (West Brom).

Another player is being sought by Warnock and Middlesbrough – Luton Town defender Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. Middlesbrough and Warnock would go up against Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers in this chase.

Now the Northern Echo and reporter Scott Wilson puts forward the latest view on this matter.

He says that Boro “have held a number of discussions” with the player and his representatives. The Teessiders have offered the 27-year-old a move to the Riverside following the end of his Luton deal.

Wilson adds that Blackburn Rovers have also table an offer for the highly regarded defensive midfielder-cum-centreback.

Current club Luton Town are also not out of the running, having offered him a new deal as well.

The Echo’s Wilson adds that Middlesbrough expect to hear if their chase for Ruddock Mpanzu has been successful “in the next couple of days.”

Thoughts?

Neil Warnock is a savvy operator and know the Sky Bet Championship well. He rescued them from possible League One football the season before last.

Last season Warnock began to put his stamp on the squad in terms of who he wanted and how he wanted them to play. He didn’t quite get it right.

This summer window is one of tweaking and transforming and he’s brought players in to do just that. He also has Martin Payero to come in after his stint with the Argentinian Olympic squad.

Neil Warnock is beginning to shape Middlesbrough in his own image. Former West Ham United youth product Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu will add to that image.

He has 88 games of experience at Championship level with Luton Town. That will be the sort of experience that Neil Warnock will be looking to add to his Boro side.