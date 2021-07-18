Preston North End are not looking to offload defender Joe Rafferty this summer, amid reported interest from Sunderland.

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed on Sunday morning that Rafferty was on the Black Cats’ radar as Lee Johnson looks to bolster his ranks.

So far, Sunderland have made four signings. They have recruited Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Jacob Carney and Corry Evans to date, with their eyes set on making Preston North End man Rafferty their latest arrival.

However, their hopes appear to have been dented, with the Lancashire Post stating Preston are not interested in letting the 27-year-old depart.

The report states that Preston are reluctant to let Rafferty depart this summer. A loan move would be unlikely given that the defender is out of contract next season, so it awaits to be seen how the situation develops.

However, Preston North End like Rafferty’s versatility, and they are hoping to keep him around for next season.

The news will come as a blow to Sunderland, who will be determined to win promotion from League One next season.

Thoughts?

The Irishman would have been a shrewd acquisition for Johnson’s side, given his vast amount of experience at League One level.

Rafferty has played over 150 games in the third-tier and has added Championship experience since joining Preston North End three years ago.

Preston’s stance is understandable, as while Rafferty isn’t a nailed-on starter, he provides cover at both left-back and right-back, making him a valuable member of the squad at Deepdale.