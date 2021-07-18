Football League-linked Ryan Gauld is close to a big-money move to Vancouver Whitecaps, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 18.07.21, 10.16).

The attacking midfielder has agreed terms over a switch to Major League Soccer from Farense.

Gauld, who is 25-years-old, has linked with the likes of Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and Brentford this summer, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

He started for Farense in Portugal last season and has not been short of potential suitors in this transfer window.

Read: Sheffield United-linked midfielder pens EFL contract

However, it appears Vancouver have won the race for his signature and have managed to lure him to Canada.

Gauld started his career on the books at Dundee United and played there with Andy Robertson.

He broke into their first-team as a youngster and scored nine goals in 50 games to earn a move to Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

Gauld was a key player for Sporting’s B team but only ever made five appearances for their senior side as they decided to loan him out to Vitoria, Aves, Farense and Hibernian to gain some more experience.

Farense lured him away on a permanent basis in 2019 and he helped them gain promotion from the second tier in his first full season there.

Read: Blackburn Rovers man on radar of Watford

Thoughts?

Sheffield United, Swansea City and Blackburn have been linked but he won’t be coming back to the UK.

Vancouver are poised to make him a designated player and he has an exciting new chapter to look forward to.