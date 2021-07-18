Sunderland are keen on Preston North End defender Joe Rafferty, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Sunderland. Interest in loan deal for Rafferty at Preston. Plays either side. Full back. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 18, 2021

Sunderland are interested in a loan deal for the Championship man.

Rafferty, who is 27-years-old, can operate as a full-back on either side.

The Liverpudlian has been on the books at Preston for the past three years and has made 65 appearances for the Lancashire side in all competitions.

However, Sunderland want to lure him to the Stadium of Light this summer as they look to continue their recruitment drive.

Rafferty has bags of experience at League One level having previously played for Rochdale.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international was on the books at Liverpool as a youngster but switched to the Dale in 2012.

He went on to play 257 games in all competitions for the North West side to earn a move to the second tier a few years ago.

Thoughts?

This would be a shrewd signing by Sunderland if they were able to persuade him to drop into League One. Rafferty has been comfortable in the Championship with Preston and would be a solid addition.

It may also suggest that contract rebel Denver Hume could be heading out the exit door – but this would be an upgrade.

It will be interesting to see if Preston allow Rafferty to leave on loan or whether they would refer to sell him for a fee.