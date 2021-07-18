Doncaster Rovers have Louis Reed on trial following his departure from Peterborough United, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers gave him 90 minutes yesterday in a pre-season friendly against Bradford City.

Reed, who is 23-years-old, was released by Peterborough at the end of the last campaign and is a free agent right now.

It is understood that Donny are unlikely to offer him a contract at this stage.

Read: Doncaster Rovers loanee from last season could leave Brighton and Hove Albion again

Reed has been on the books at Peterborough for the past three years and made 23 appearances for them in all competitions last term as they won promotion to the Championship.

However, the Posh decided against offering him a new deal at the end of June.

The ex-England youth international started his career at Sheffield United and went on to play 59 times for the Blades as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at Chesterfield.

He left Bramall Lane on a permanent basis in 2018 for Peterborough and was a regular during his first two seasons at London Road but his game time dried up in the last campaign.

Read: Charlton Athletic stance on Peterborough United man revealed

Thoughts?

Reed would be a good signing for Doncaster on a free but they already have players in his position.

He will be using his trial game yesterday as a chance to build up fitness and it will be interesting to see where he goes this summer.