Sheffield Wednesday are open to offloading goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Sheff Wed. Would move out keeper Wildsmith to make way for a new one. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 18, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday would let the ‘keeper leave this summer to pave the way for a new one.

The Owls are starting to get busy in the transfer window as they prepare for life in League One.

Wildsmith, who is 25-years-old, has been on the books of the Yorkshire side for his whole career to date but may well move onto pastures new.

The Sheffield-born stopper is a product of their academy and had loan spells away as a youngster at Alfreton Town and Barnsley.

He made his first-team debut in a League Cup tie against Mansfield Town in 2015 and has since gone on to make 81 appearances for Wednesday.

Wildsmith has been competing with Cameron Dawson and Kieren Westwood for the number one jersey over the past few seasons.

Darren Moore is poised to shake up his goalkeeping department this summer and could let Wildsmith go.

Thoughts?

Wildsmith leaving Sheffield Wednesday would suit both parties. It would allow him to go and have a fresh start somewhere and get regular football.

The Owls need a new ‘keeper and offloading him would free up the funds and space in the squad to allow them to swoop in for one.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Burnley has been mentioned but it is unknown whether they will be able to get him.