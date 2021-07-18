Sunderland are looking at another season in League One after failing to gain promotion last season.

Sunderland fans will be hoping that they are luckier next season and know that they’ll need to replace the lost goals of striker Charlie Wyke.

There is some noise that Leigh Griffiths is being targeted for a season-long loan move.

However, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has tweeted about a player possibly leaving the Stadium of Light rather than incoming:

Blackpool. Want to buy Embleton from Sunderland after successful loan spell. But valuations well apart. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 18, 2021

Elliot Embleton spent half the season on loan at Bloomfield Road last season. After moving from Sunderland, he went on to make 21 appearances for the Tangerines, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Blackpool ended up being promoted and now the Seasiders are looking at Embleton as a permanent transfer. However, as Sun man Nixon points out, Blackpool and Sunderland are not in agreement regarding their valuations of the young midfielder.

Embleton featured for Sunderland in their 2-0 victory over SPL side Hearts on Saturday. Both goals in Edinburgh were scored by Aiden McGeady.

Thoughts?

Sunderland under new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will be wanting to push for promotion this season. They have already lost players such as Max Power and Charlie Wyke – this will affect them.

However, Blackpool will be playing in the Sky Bet Championship next season and obviously see something in youngster Embleton. Nixon saying that they are prepared to wrangle for him on a permanent deal highlights that.

After his loan move to Bloomfield Road, Embleton was an ever-present for the Tangerines. His 21 appearances for Blackpool will have given Neil Critchley more than enough time to assess him.

Blackpool obviously feel that he’ll be a good fit for their Championship midfield. That is likely to be behind their thinking if, as Nixon indicates, they are making a move for him.

He’s already shown that he fits into Blackpool plans and their style. The only question would be whether the Sunderland youth product would manage the step up in competition.