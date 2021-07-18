Sunderland are a side that has suffered over recent seasons. They languish in League One. They have ambitions to escape football’s third tier.

Sunderland’s slide to League One was compounded by successive relegations from the Premier League and the Sky Bet Championship.

They hit the play-offs last season, falling at the first hurdle in a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Lincoln City.

Sunderland’s run to the play-offs was largely powered by the 26-goal haul of striker Charlie Wyke. His goals were of vital importance in that surge for promotion.

However, Wyke has since left the Stadium of Light and joined Wigan Athletic – his goal threat going with him. Those goals will be hard to replace for Sunderland.

Hard but not impossible to replace. There are reports from The Scottish Sun that the Wearsiders are interested in Celtic star Leigh Griffiths.

30-year-old Griffiths has been with the Bhoys since a 2014 move from Wolves at the end of January 2014. He’s forged himself a reputation as a goalscorer at Celtic Park.

Since moving back north of the border, Griffiths has featured in 262 games for the Glasgow giants. In those 262 games, he has scored 123 goals and provided 51 assists.

That level of return would be a perfect remedy for Sunderland to allow them to make up for the loss of Charlie Wyke’s goals.

Thoughts?

If this story is true then Sunderland would be crazy to not pursue a move for Leigh Griffiths. The Celtic star signed a one-year extension to his current deal only last month.

His goal record would stand up to any scrutiny from any observer. He has 233 games of SPL experience, scoring 119 goals and providing 49 assists at that level.

He is coming off a season with Celtic where he made 26 appearances and scored seven goals – adding two assists.

Dropping into League One, the third level of English football, would be a drop that Leigh Griffiths would take in his stride. In fact, his quality would likely mark him out as a regular goalscorer for a Sunderland side that lays on the chances.

In short, he’d be a perfect replacement for Charlie Wyke.