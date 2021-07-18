Colchester United are bringing in attacker Cole Kiernan on trial following his departure from Middlesbrough, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Colchester United are poised to cast an eye over the youngster.

Kiernan, who is 19-years-old, is available on a free transfer after being released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

He is also understood to have trials lined up with non-league duo Darlington and Blyth Spartans.

Read: Middlesbrough defender close to Sunderland move

Kiernan joined Middlesbrough last summer and made six appearances for their Under-23s side last season, chipping in with two goals.

The Hartlepool-born forward rose up through the youth ranks at Sunderland but made the switch to Middlesbrough as they offered him a professional contract.

He was a regular for the Black Cats’ Under-18s before playing a handful of games for their Under-23s side.

The Republic of Ireland youth international was handed his first-team debut by Sunderland in an EFL Trophy game against Grimsby Town in 2019.

He then left for Boro but finds himself without a club now.



Read: Colchester United tie up defender deal

Thoughts?

Kiernan is definitely worth a look for Colchester and it will be interesting to see what happens with him.

He has other clubs lined up but he will surely be wanting to impress the U’s and earn himself a contract in the Football League.

Hayden Mullins’ side have a couple of players on trial at the moment, including Richard Kone and Bayli Spencer-Adams.