Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has sent the following message from isolation (see tweet below).

Took the opportunity to not feel so isolated and watched today’s pre season game ⁦@CAFCofficial⁩ v ⁦@dartfordfc⁩ with many of our fans on Charlton TV. Well done to ⁦@johnnie_jackson⁩ the staff & the team. Thanks for the get well messages. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/UQqYzQKUcP — Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) July 17, 2021

Charlton Athletic’s manager has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently isolating at home.

He was unable to be on the touchline as the Addicks played Dartford in a friendly yesterday.

Messages of support have flooded in for Adkins over the past 24 hours and he has thanked fans on Twitter.

Assistant boss Johnnie Jackson was on hand to stand in for him yesterday and they ran out 2-1 winners.

You can’t read too much into friendlies as Charlton are mainly using them to assess their players and get fitness levels up after the summer break.

Winger Diallang Jaiyesimi opened the scoring against Dartford on a scorching day in Kent, only for the non-league side to level through Bagasan Graham.

Josh Davison, who spent last season on loan with Forest Green Rovers, then scored the winner for Charlton on 66 minutes.

Adkins was watching from home on a laptop in the garden and will have been pleased with what he saw.

Charlton are back in friendly action next weekend against Reading, followed by clashes against Crystal Palace and Fulham before the new season curtain raiser against Sheffield Wednesday on 7th August.

Our best wishes go out to Adkins.