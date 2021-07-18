Stoke City attacker Ethon Varian is closing in on a loan move to Raith Rovers, as per a report by The Courier.

Stoke City are letting the youngster leave to get some experience under his belt.

Varian, who is 18-years-old, is expected to move to Raith in the Scottish Championship on a season-long loan deal.

The Irishman scored nine goals in 33 appearances for the Potters’ Under-23s side over the past two seasons in Premier League 2.

He also managed 13 goals in 27 games in the Under-18s Premier League a couple of years ago.

Varian’s development has been noticed by the Republic of Ireland national team set-up and he has played for their Under-23s side.

A loan switch to Raith will give him the chance to get some regular first-team football next term and it will be interesting to see how he gets on in Scotland.

John McGlynn’s side finished 3rd last season and will be aiming for promotion in the next campaign. They are currently the home to ex-Wolves and Ipswich Town stalwart Christophe Berra.

Thoughts?

A loan move to Raith will be a good experience for Varian and an opportunity to show what he can do.

He is highly-rated by Stoke having impressed for their Under-23s and could prove to be a useful addition for Rovers.