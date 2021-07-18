Sunderland are closing in on the signing Middlesbrough defender Andrew Nelson, according to a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland are close to luring the youngster to the Stadium of Light.

Nelson, who is 18-years-old, is believed to be a boyhood Black Cats fan.

He is from Sunderland and played for a few local teams in the area before joining Boro at the age of 10.

Read: Sunderland transfer target linked with Luton Town

The centre-back has since risen up through the academy at the Riverside Stadium.

He played 23 times for their Under-18s side last season and chipped in with three goals from defence.

Middlesbrough are now poised to lose him to Sunderland as the League One side look to bolster their youth ranks.

The Black Cats are starting to get busy in the transfer window with Lee Johnson snapping up Alex Pritchard and Corry Evans and are obviously keeping one eye on youth recruitment as well.

Read: Former Sunderland man joins Championship side

Nelson is a name for their fans to keep an eye out for in the future.

Thoughts?

This would be a sensible signing by Sunderland if they can get it over the line.

It is good to see them focused on their youth ranks as well as bolstering their first-team and the fact Nelson is a fan of the club will go down well with supporters.

He may well link up with their Under-23s for next season.