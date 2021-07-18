Bournemouth’s £35 million price tag for Arnaut Danjuma is putting off potential suitors, as per The Sun on Sunday (18.07.21, pg. 61).

Bournemouth are looking to offload a number of their high earners to help balance the books this summer.

Danjuma, who is 24-years-old, had an impressive past season and has a hefty valuation.

He has been linked with various clubs this summer, with The Sun reporting that Premier League duo West Ham United and Southampton are keen.

However, his price is proving too high right now for teams wanting to lure him away from Bournemouth.

Danjuma joined the Cherries in 2019 and struggled in his first season as they were relegated from the top flight.

The Holland international found his feet last term though and scored 17 goals in all competitions.

He won Bournemouth’s Player of the Season but it is yet to be known whether he will still be at the club for the upcoming campaign.

Thoughts?

Danjuma was influential for Bournemouth last season and they won’t want to lose him this summer.

However, they need to reduce their costs and are likely to let him go if his valuation is met.

The Cherries might need to lower it slightly to stir up interest in him.

Southampton and West Ham have been linked but Danjuma is believed to be attracting interest from various clubs all over Europe.