Wigan Athletic are interested in Chelsea youngster Henry Lawrence, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (18.07.21, pg. 61).

Wigan Athletic could bring the right-back to the DW Stadium on loan for the upcoming season.

Lawrence, who is 19-years-old, has been linked with AFC Wimbledon over recent days, as per journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter.

However, Chelsea may now send him to the Latics having developed a good relationship with the North West side following Reece James’ success on loan there.

Lawrence is highly-rated by Thomas Tuchel’s side but is in need of some experience.

He has risen up through the academy at Stamford Bridge and was handed his first scholarship deal in 2018.

The England youth international has been a key player for Chelsea at various youth levels so far in his career and was rewarded with a contract last November until the summer of 2023.

Wigan have been busy in this transfer window so far and haven’t stopped their recruitment just yet and could have a new face in Lawrence come through the door soon.

Thoughts

A loan move to Wigan for Lawrence would suit all parties involved and would give him a big chance to get some regular football under his belt.

Leam Richardson’s side are in need of one or two defensive additions and he fits the bill for the ambitious League One outfit.