Former Manchester United coach Warren Joyce has left his role at Salford City to join the Nottingham Forest coaching staff, reports The Sun on Sunday (18.07.21, pg. 61).

Joyce is the former reserve team manager at Manchester United.

As a player he is best known for his spells with the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End, having since managed Royal Antwerp, the United reserves, Wigan Athletic and Melbourne City.

He took on the role of reserve team coach with Salford City back in 2019 but now Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday that Joyce has now left his post at Salford to take up a similar role at the City Ground.

It comes amid some restructuring at Nottingham Forest, with Barnsley chief Dane Murphy still set to make the switch and replace the contested Ioannis Vrentzos.