Watford are keen on Blackburn Rovers attacker Adam Armstrong, as per The Sun on Sunday (18.07.21, pg. 61).

Watford have joined Southampton in the race for the former Newcastle United man.

The Hornets could use Andre Gray as part of an offer to lure Armstrong to Hertfordshire.

Armstrong, who is 24-years-old, is attracting Premier League attention after scoring 29 goals in all competitions last season.

He has been on the books at Blackburn since January 2018 and has fired 64 goals in 160 games in all competitions for the Lancashire side.

Prior to his move to Ewood Park, the pacey forward rose up through the youth ranks at Newcastle United and played 21 times for their first-team.

He also had loan spells away from the North East to Coventry City, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers.

Armstrong has found a home at Blackburn but could be on his way out in this transfer window, with Watford now keen.

Thoughts

Blackburn will want the best deal possible for Armstrong and getting Gray in return as well as cash would be a decent bit of business.