Birmingham City have ‘sent an SOS’ to free agent goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli after current no.1 Neil Etheridge was forced into hospital with Covid-19, reports The Sun on Sunday (18.07.21, pg. 61).

Bettinelli, 29, is a free agent following his release from Fulham.

The Englishman spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough where he made 41 Championship appearances but now finds himself without a club, after 11 years at Craven Cottage.

Etheridge meanwhile is back at home following a stay in hospital battling Covid-19. The Filipino shot-stopper proved a fan favourite at St Andrew’s last season but now faces a spell on the sidelines as he recovers from illness.

The Sun on Sunday now reports that Blues could bring in Bettinelli as potential cover for Etheridge as the start of the new season draws closer – they face Sheffield United on the opening day on next season.