Sheffield United are being linked with a loan move for Liverpool’s Ben Davies, reports The Sun on Sunday (18.07.21, pg. 61).

Davies, 25, could leave Liverpool on loan this summer, having yet to make a single appearance for the Reds.

The Englishman sealed a surprise move from Preston North End to Liverpool last January. He came in as defensive cover for Jurgen Klopp’s side with his Preston contract due to expire this summer, but he’s yet to play a single minute for the club.

Now though, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday how Sheffield United are keen on a loan move after missing out on a deal for Brighton’s Matt Clarke, who joined up with West Brom instead.