Derby County owner Mel Morris faces a ‘new financial crunch’ as he is being forced to fund the latest bout of wages at the club, reports The Sun on Sunday (18.07.21, pg. 61).

Derby County avoided a relegation earlier in the summer but were dealt a suspended three point penalty for a late payment of their staff and players.

This meant that if Derby County were late in paying their staff once more, the points penalty will come into force for next season.

Now though, an American group has been in talks over a potential takeover at Pride Park but the move is far from complete and Morris now needs to cough up around £2million in wages or ‘face a three-point penalty’, writes Alan Nixon.